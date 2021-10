I just purchased an 83 convertible, 3.8-v-6, with air to fix up for my grandson. I am new to fox bodies but have experience with 64-68 stangs. This one needs a heater core which I plan to do but I am a little confused on what the heater core piping should look like. There are bypass loops all over the place with no real ryhme of reason. Is there a diagram out there some where I can follow?

Thanks in advance!