Help with '86 HVAC Control Unit

Jul 16, 2019
Lexington, KY
The Forum users have been helpful with other questions on my '86 Mustang, so here's another request for help.

My '86 GT is up and running, and now we're working on the A/C system. The evaporator coil, accumulator and all lines have been replaced, leaving only the compressor and condenser coil from the original car. The system holds pressure, but we can't get the compressor to cycle automatically. Tracing thru all of the components, the dash-mounted control for the blower motor, temperature and function (heat, a/c, defrost, etc.) does not consistently make contact when in the A/C mode. Does anyone know if I have to replace the whole control unit, or is there a switch component that can be replaced?
 

