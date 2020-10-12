Drivetrain Help with Check Engine Light after Transmission Swap - 1990 Mustang LX 5.0

I recently replaced the AOD in my '90 Mustang 7-Up with a Borg Warner T-5 (NEO Mustang kit). The car is stock with exceptions of an off-road H-Pipe (retained O2 sensors), deletion of thermactor air pump, and deletion of EGR. I also removed the 2.73 axle and replaced with a 3.73 (very steep for a manual trans. for street use). I did not replace the AOD powertrain control module. After the swap, Everything Works...Halleluiah...but now I have a check engine light (did not have a check engine light before the swap). Ran OBD-1 KOEO test and came up with a number of codes. After clearing codes, I got 22-O, 23-O, 34-O and 85-O, plus 15-C. Because of code 22, I replaced the BAP sensor, cleared codes and retested. I got 24-O,85-O, 22-O, 23-O, 34-O plus 22-C, 35-C, 51-C, 53-C and 54-C. Hard to believe because the car runs and drives well, however, hot restarts are a little tough and the engine cranks fast and needs a little accelerator to restart plus the car can stall easily when letting off the accelerator just above idle with the clutch engaged.

On the humorous side, I am a retired former Ford engineer. After Ford came out with Star testers and breakout boxes, I decided it was time to retire!:D Any thoughts on how to attack? Will a manual trans. powertrain control module help? Is it just coincidence that I now have a check engine light after the swap or something that someone else has run into?
 

You should swap to a manual ECU anyway, but more in that in a bit.

the trans swap itself should have generated all those codes. These cars are pretty “transmission dumb” and don’t have any electronics controlling the trans or interacting with the ECU other than a few minor circuits. For all those codes to randomly come on makes me wonder if a harness got yanked out or damaged.


as for the ECU, the proper way to do the trans swap is to include the ECU in the swap as well due to the way Ford integrated a nuetral sensing circuit into the ECU. It’s wired in parallel with the clutch switch and tells the ECU the manual trans is in nuetral by way of the clutch being pressed in, or the shifter in nuetral. This helps with hanging idle when stopped, or rolling to a stop.

plenty of people lesve the auto ECU, but you may get a hanging idle here and there that can be annoying.

to do the swap, you need the manual ECU, the transmission harness (or add two wires for the NGS running to the drivers kick panel, and to repin the o2 harness for the manual ECU. The last step is critical otherwise the ECU can be damaged.
 
Thanks Mustang5L5! It just so happens that the NSS that came with the T-5 swap was defective. NEO mustang offered to send a replacement and I turned them down and said that I just wouldn't connect it. I thought all it did was to make it so the car would only start in neutral. I did connect the NSS harness to the clutch switch along with the starter interlock connector (starter interlock works great), but the NSS switch on the transmission isn't connected. Does that sound like the first path I need to go down?
 
