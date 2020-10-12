You should swap to a manual ECU anyway, but more in that in a bit.



the trans swap itself should have generated all those codes. These cars are pretty “transmission dumb” and don’t have any electronics controlling the trans or interacting with the ECU other than a few minor circuits. For all those codes to randomly come on makes me wonder if a harness got yanked out or damaged.





as for the ECU, the proper way to do the trans swap is to include the ECU in the swap as well due to the way Ford integrated a nuetral sensing circuit into the ECU. It’s wired in parallel with the clutch switch and tells the ECU the manual trans is in nuetral by way of the clutch being pressed in, or the shifter in nuetral. This helps with hanging idle when stopped, or rolling to a stop.



plenty of people lesve the auto ECU, but you may get a hanging idle here and there that can be annoying.



to do the swap, you need the manual ECU, the transmission harness (or add two wires for the NGS running to the drivers kick panel, and to repin the o2 harness for the manual ECU. The last step is critical otherwise the ECU can be damaged.