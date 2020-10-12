I recently replaced the AOD in my '90 Mustang 7-Up with a Borg Warner T-5 (NEO Mustang kit). The car is stock with exceptions of an off-road H-Pipe (retained O2 sensors), deletion of thermactor air pump, and deletion of EGR. I also removed the 2.73 axle and replaced with a 3.73 (very steep for a manual trans. for street use). I did not replace the AOD powertrain control module. After the swap, Everything Works...Halleluiah...but now I have a check engine light (did not have a check engine light before the swap). Ran OBD-1 KOEO test and came up with a number of codes. After clearing codes, I got 22-O, 23-O, 34-O and 85-O, plus 15-C. Because of code 22, I replaced the BAP sensor, cleared codes and retested. I got 24-O,85-O, 22-O, 23-O, 34-O plus 22-C, 35-C, 51-C, 53-C and 54-C. Hard to believe because the car runs and drives well, however, hot restarts are a little tough and the engine cranks fast and needs a little accelerator to restart plus the car can stall easily when letting off the accelerator just above idle with the clutch engaged.
On the humorous side, I am a retired former Ford engineer. After Ford came out with Star testers and breakout boxes, I decided it was time to retire! Any thoughts on how to attack? Will a manual trans. powertrain control module help? Is it just coincidence that I now have a check engine light after the swap or something that someone else has run into?
