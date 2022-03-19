Help with rear tire rub

lojo1

lojo1

Member
Mar 10, 2022
12
7
13
50
Charlotte, NC
I need some suggestions to help me fix this problem with my 92 Notchback. I purchased the car a few weeks ago and the last owner told me it has "some" wheel rub. By the look of the rear left tire it has a lot of wheel rub. The last owner was about 300lbs and I only weigh 184. So I'm sure he experienced more wheel rub than I have so far. It only noticeably rubs with me when I hit dips on the road or freeway. The tires are 285/35 ZR18. The lowering springs are Manzo, which I've honestly never heard of. I looked at some reviews and there were quite of few saying they bottomed out easily. The shocks are OESpectrum and I have no idea how long they've been on the car. My question is what suggestions can any of you give me to eradicate this problem? I've included pictures of just about everything you can see with the tire removed and the tire on.

Thanks!

IMG_3854.JPG
IMG_3836.JPG
IMG_3838.JPG
IMG_3842.JPG

IMG_3852.JPG
IMG_3856.JPG
IMG_3860.JPG



With me sitting on the trunk weighted down.
compressed.PNG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

silverlx50
Suspension Anyone know if a stiffer rear shock will eliminate too much rear end travel?
Replies
3
Views
188
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
78 Mach1
78 Mach1
B
Fox Tire options for 90 fox with 17x9s
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
weo457
W
lojo1
92 LX rough idle and heavy exhaust fumes
Replies
10
Views
242
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
lojo1
lojo1
9
Suspension Tires rubbing. Looking for spring recommendation
Replies
14
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
93blkcoupe
9
89GTRound2
Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos
Replies
15
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joeblow5_0
J
Top Bottom