Help with rear tire rub

I need some suggestions to help me fix this problem with my 92 Notchback. I purchased the car a few weeks ago and the last owner told me it has "some" wheel rub. By the look of the rear left tire it has a lot of wheel rub. The last owner was about 300lbs and I only weigh 184. So I'm sure he experienced more wheel rub than I have so far. It only noticeably rubs with me when I hit dips on the road or freeway. The tires are 285/35 ZR18. The lowering springs are Manzo, which I've honestly never heard of. I looked at some reviews and there were quite of few saying they bottomed out easily. The shocks are OESpectrum and I have no idea how long they've been on the car. My question is what suggestions can any of you give me to eradicate this problem? I've included pictures of just about everything you can see with the tire removed and the tire on.Thanks!With me sitting on the trunk weighted down.