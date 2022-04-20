Hey, newbie here but not to forums. seen some post and liked what I read so here I am.

I have two Mustangs. A 2003 Roush stage 2 ( got from a friend that passed away) and a 66GT fastback my Mom and Dad bought when I was in high school. (I'm 62)
I also have a 88 Turbo coupe that's giving up its drive train for a future mustang project. seen some post about the Volvo head swap and am very interested in for a 65-66 coupe .
 

