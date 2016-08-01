No codes don't have a way to check air/fuel as for 30 lb injectors only thing I have is mass air for 30 lb have been checking all over for vacuum leaks and yes I've close the gap on the block deck . I'm not sure only in proper routing other vacuum lines it was a four-cylinder car and I converted it to a VA so I do not have all the vacuums but most everything I have found has been either plugged off our connecting