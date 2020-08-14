Car idles good at 600rpm, cold start revs to around 1500 drops to 1200 then 900 and then settles at 600, but after getting the car up to temp , on restart it revs to about 2400rpms for about 1-2 seconds.... any help would be appreciated...thx
..1986 gt no mods, bone stock, 60,000 miles,
New- Iac, coolent temp sensor
Tps is set to 97
Egr cleaned
Throttle body and spacer cleaned
Idle reset done..
..1986 gt no mods, bone stock, 60,000 miles,
New- Iac, coolent temp sensor
Tps is set to 97
Egr cleaned
Throttle body and spacer cleaned
Idle reset done..