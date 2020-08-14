Car idles good at 600rpm, cold start revs to around 1500 drops to 1200 then 900 and then settles at 600, but after getting the car up to temp , on restart it revs to about 2400rpms for about 1-2 seconds.... any help would be appreciated...thx

..1986 gt no mods, bone stock, 60,000 miles,

New- Iac, coolent temp sensor

Tps is set to 97

Egr cleaned

Throttle body and spacer cleaned

Idle reset done..