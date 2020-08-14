Engine High rev on warm startup??

Car idles good at 600rpm, cold start revs to around 1500 drops to 1200 then 900 and then settles at 600, but after getting the car up to temp , on restart it revs to about 2400rpms for about 1-2 seconds.... any help would be appreciated...thx
..1986 gt no mods, bone stock, 60,000 miles,
New- Iac, coolent temp sensor
Tps is set to 97
Egr cleaned
Throttle body and spacer cleaned
Idle reset done..
 

