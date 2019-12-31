In Tank Pump for 1966 EFI Conversion-1973 tank?

M

MARKDTN

Member
Apr 5, 2019
10
1
13
51
Chattanooga, TN
I am doing an EFI conversion on a '66 (5.0 from an '88 Cougar). I like the idea of an in-tank pump and without the low sending unit holding fuel in. Instead of buying a custom tank, I have run across this single mention in a thread from 10 years ago (#10 with followup requested in #12 and 21) about using a 1973 tank and (I assume) a fox body sending unit with pump.

www.stangnet.com

Is there an EFI tank for '66?

Hey guys, Been busy enjoying my '66 for the summer. But stripped the donor 91 5L of everything I need to do a nice efi/t5 swap. However, I'm still not sold on doing a double fuel pump with a filter as a resevoir. Is there any company out there that sells a stock type '66 tank to...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

Seems so simple. Does this work? Has anybody else tried it? Any pics? Why is this 1 post the only mention I can find anywhere? I don't mind lines in the trunk, I can fabricate a cover for them. Tank mounting dimensions seem very similar. I can work out the filler neck. I don't mind no sump, I will keep fuel in it. Any more info and details would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Fuel pump harness not factory? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C Fuel aeromotive in the tank fuel pump Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
S Thread stripped on gas tank for fuel pump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
W Fuel 89 lx 5.0 fuel tank and pump replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
W New puel pump won't fit in new tank Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Fuel pump harness not factory?
Fuel aeromotive in the tank fuel pump
Thread stripped on gas tank for fuel pump
Fuel 89 lx 5.0 fuel tank and pump replacement
New puel pump won't fit in new tank
Top Bottom