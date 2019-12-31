In Tank Pump for 1966 EFI Conversion-1973 tank?

Is there an EFI tank for '66? Hey guys, Been busy enjoying my '66 for the summer. But stripped the donor 91 5L of everything I need to do a nice efi/t5 swap. However, I'm still not sold on doing a double fuel pump with a filter as a resevoir. Is there any company out there that sells a stock type '66 tank to...

I am doing an EFI conversion on a '66 (5.0 from an '88 Cougar). I like the idea of an in-tank pump and without the low sending unit holding fuel in. Instead of buying a custom tank, I have run across this single mention in a thread from 10 years ago (#10 with followup requested in #12 and 21) about using a 1973 tank and (I assume) a fox body sending unit with pump.Seems so simple. Does this work? Has anybody else tried it? Any pics? Why is this 1 post the only mention I can find anywhere? I don't mind lines in the trunk, I can fabricate a cover for them. Tank mounting dimensions seem very similar. I can work out the filler neck. I don't mind no sump, I will keep fuel in it. Any more info and details would be appreciated.