In Tank Pump for 1966 EFI Conversion-1973 tank?

MARKDTN
Member
-
- Apr 5, 2019
-
- 10
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 51
I am doing an EFI conversion on a '66 (5.0 from an '88 Cougar). I like the idea of an in-tank pump and without the low sending unit holding fuel in. Instead of buying a custom tank, I have run across this single mention in a thread from 10 years ago (#10 with followup requested in #12 and 21) about using a 1973 tank and (I assume) a fox body sending unit with pump.
Seems so simple. Does this work? Has anybody else tried it? Any pics? Why is this 1 post the only mention I can find anywhere? I don't mind lines in the trunk, I can fabricate a cover for them. Tank mounting dimensions seem very similar. I can work out the filler neck. I don't mind no sump, I will keep fuel in it. Any more info and details would be appreciated.
Is there an EFI tank for '66?
Hey guys, Been busy enjoying my '66 for the summer. But stripped the donor 91 5L of everything I need to do a nice efi/t5 swap. However, I'm still not sold on doing a double fuel pump with a filter as a resevoir. Is there any company out there that sells a stock type '66 tank to...
www.stangnet.com
Seems so simple. Does this work? Has anybody else tried it? Any pics? Why is this 1 post the only mention I can find anywhere? I don't mind lines in the trunk, I can fabricate a cover for them. Tank mounting dimensions seem very similar. I can work out the filler neck. I don't mind no sump, I will keep fuel in it. Any more info and details would be appreciated.