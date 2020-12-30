Intake/Head/Cam package that does work well with 5.0 Speed Density?

I'm new here. Have a 1987 Fox 5.0LX, 5 speed with 170K on odometer. Roller Rockers, K&N filter, upgraded throttle body, underdrive pullies, headers, flow masters and 3.55 gears have been added. I live where the car is stored for our winter months and typically only drive this Mustang on decent weather days and only about 2 - 3 thousand kilometers a year. While preparing the car for winter storage this year, I ran into what may be a head gasket issue, which brings me to my question. If the heads are coming off, I would like to upgrade the heads which to me would be a logical time to also upgrade the intake and cam. I have taken some time to read up on the speed density to mass air conversions and am considering the best approach for me. I'd like to know if there are known packages of intake, head and cam that could add in the range of 100hp and 50 lb/ft of torque that work well with SD? If someone has a suggestion as to a package, or the individual components that would make a package I'd appreciate hearing what you'd suggest. Thanks.