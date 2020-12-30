Intake/Head/Cam package that does work well with 5.0 Speed Density?

I'm new here. Have a 1987 Fox 5.0LX, 5 speed with 170K on odometer. Roller Rockers, K&N filter, upgraded throttle body, underdrive pullies, headers, flow masters and 3.55 gears have been added. I live where the car is stored for our winter months and typically only drive this Mustang on decent weather days and only about 2 - 3 thousand kilometers a year. While preparing the car for winter storage this year, I ran into what may be a head gasket issue, which brings me to my question. If the heads are coming off, I would like to upgrade the heads which to me would be a logical time to also upgrade the intake and cam. I have taken some time to read up on the speed density to mass air conversions and am considering the best approach for me. I'd like to know if there are known packages of intake, head and cam that could add in the range of 100hp and 50 lb/ft of torque that work well with SD? If someone has a suggestion as to a package, or the individual components that would make a package I'd appreciate hearing what you'd suggest. Thanks.
 

Twister over on AFM ran the stock speed density ECM on his '86 LX with the following build:

Ford 302 crate engine short block
Ford Y303 heads
Isky 371-252/257 cam
Cobra Intake
24lb injectors
65mm Accufab throttle body

It'd hunt at idle until it warmed up, then it had excellent drivability, returned mid 20s for highway fuel economy, ran low 13s in the 1/4 (car was set up for autocross), and dyno'ed at just under 300rwhp... all while passing California's smog check (that's right, it still had a smog pump, egr, and cats).

I thought the build was BS until I drove it myself in St Louis, Missouri in 2003 when he and I were both in town for WFC 6.

The hard part of doing a speed density build with the stock computer is that you have to keep manifold vacuum high (meaning your choice of off-the-shelf cams is limited to stock and the Isky I mentioned), and keep the increases in air and fuel intake balanced.

Building it and then having a custom chip burned for it will make life easier, and converting to either mass air or a modern standalone aftermarket ECM easier still.
 
Now that Matt answered the “how” question, there will be a lot of “should you” answers.
I am betting a MAF conversion will be easier to support than finding a tuner and a chip in a lot of less populated regions. Are you up to doing the switch? If so, your power goals should be fine with this method, and diagnosis of problems will be like a stock Ford.
The stand alone efi will also require DIY, even with some expert help here. It will have a lot of adjustability and should run a much faster computer. How good are you with electronics and programming?
 
