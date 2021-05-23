Is this sound air in cooling system

crazyone64

May 2, 2018
Toronto Canada
I notice a strange brrrrrrrp sound at idle or driving.
It's either coming from the radiator/upper rad hose, or from the k&n filter which I just recharged.
I have no issues with heat, it does not sound like water boiling.
I did add some antifreeze last year when it was a little low, not much.
I tried this Ford tech advice on Purging Air by revving at constant 3500rpm for 30 seconds, let it sit for a min. Turn off, check fluid level. Start car until engine is warm, repeat 3500rpm, sit for a minute, off, repeat. Seemed to help a bit but not sure if it was my filter being cleaned or that purge. Also squeezed upper rad hose to push some air bubbles.
Attached is the sound most evident at 1 and 4 second mark.

Please let me know what you think this resembles
(I had to zip the mp4 video)
 

  mustangbrrrp.zip
    5.2 MB
