ISO 390 4 speed parts

B

bennetts hot rods

New Member
Feb 9, 2020
1
0
1
55
Nashville tn
Hi and thanks for adding me to the forum. Im beginning a build on a 68 cougar xr7, and while i know this is a mustang page, i figured you guys can help. Im specifically looking for literally everything needed to convert this car to a 4 speed, preferably a 5 speed. Its a 390 car, and small block stuff is fairly easy to find, just a bit harder for the FE motor. I do need everything, as this is an automatic car currently. New or used is fine. any help is appreciated
 

