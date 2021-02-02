It's a girl! 1990 LX 5.0 Convertible

Hey y'all. I'm here to learn and connect.

New to StangNet and looking forward to my Fox journey!

I recently acquired a mostly good, 1990 LX 5.0 convertible. Triple white, with leather interior. Low verified miles, previous two owners.

I've owned a few other 5.0-powered vehicles, but this is my first Mustang.

Mostly stock, with the exception of a Hurst shifter and a custom exhaust. Needs a few fixes, but glad to have this car in my modest collection.
 

Just joking, congrats on the new ride.welcome.That's my boy.Van you still got The 5.0?
 
