It's a girl! 1990 LX 5.0 Convertible

Hey y'all. I'm here to learn and connect.



New to StangNet and looking forward to my Fox journey!



I recently acquired a mostly good, 1990 LX 5.0 convertible. Triple white, with leather interior. Low verified miles, previous two owners.



I've owned a few other 5.0-powered vehicles, but this is my first Mustang.



Mostly stock, with the exception of a Hurst shifter and a custom exhaust. Needs a few fixes, but glad to have this car in my modest collection.