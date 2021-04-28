Brakes Locked rear brakes 1968 Mustang.

S

SPEEDBUMP47

New Member
Apr 26, 2021
1
0
1
73
Gig Harbor
Just bought car. Previous owner installed disc brakes back and front with new booster/master cyl and pro valve. Problem is
when you hook up the vacuum to the booster the rear wheels lock tight. I have turned the pro valve as low as it will go to no avail.
There are no manuf markings on anything. If you leave booster off brakes all work but there is no power assist. (obviously)
Any suggestions please?
Thanks in advance for any help
 

MustangIIMatt

MustangIIMatt

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
9,321
4,999
224
Check the pushrod adjustment (if it has one) between the master and booster.
 
