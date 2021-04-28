Just bought car. Previous owner installed disc brakes back and front with new booster/master cyl and pro valve. Problem is

when you hook up the vacuum to the booster the rear wheels lock tight. I have turned the pro valve as low as it will go to no avail.

There are no manuf markings on anything. If you leave booster off brakes all work but there is no power assist. (obviously)

Any suggestions please?

Thanks in advance for any help