Trying to install LMR torque box reinforcements. The bolt holes for the lower control arms don’t line up. My torque boxes seem to be in great condition. I considered slotting the plate but I think that would defeat the purpose? Unless the clamping force does all the work? Nonetheless, I don’t think I should need to cut up a brand new part and have emailed LMR on the topic. I just wanted to post here and see if anyone else has run into this.
pics of my torque boxes, for reference:
