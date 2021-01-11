can you tell what is keeping it from lining up? it looks like that small little "gussetting" at the top of the torque box may be the problem. Will it go into place if you tap it with a hammer? I didn't have issues with mine but I didn't get mine from LMR and I did mine like 11 years ago. You may have to take a dremel and grind just a little off those gussets until it lines up.I'm thinking these may be holding it back from lining up: