Suspension Lower Torque Box Reinforcement Not Fitting

Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
339
239
53
29
Maine
Trying to install LMR torque box reinforcements. The bolt holes for the lower control arms don’t line up. My torque boxes seem to be in great condition. I considered slotting the plate but I think that would defeat the purpose? Unless the clamping force does all the work? Nonetheless, I don’t think I should need to cut up a brand new part and have emailed LMR on the topic. I just wanted to post here and see if anyone else has run into this.
24B66919-C261-4735-B237-B9F3830815F2.jpeg

pics of my torque boxes, for reference:
35F60011-E0A3-4D99-AABC-2E225302F5F5.jpeg

727F326E-842C-4280-BB8B-FCD317678936.jpeg

FB6759F9-B965-4BB9-A3CA-4F30BA1A5903.jpeg
 

arnie93lx

arnie93lx

Member
Oct 1, 2005
79
5
9
50
Columbus, OH
can you tell what is keeping it from lining up? it looks like that small little "gussetting" at the top of the torque box may be the problem. Will it go into place if you tap it with a hammer? I didn't have issues with mine but I didn't get mine from LMR and I did mine like 11 years ago. You may have to take a dremel and grind just a little off those gussets until it lines up.

I'm thinking these may be holding it back from lining up:

fox torque box.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
339
239
53
29
Maine
There’s no gusset. The reinforcement sits on the top and side, seemingly fully “seated”. To me, it seems like the hole is drilled in the wrong place or the bracket is bent wrong. I could be wrong, but i don’t think my torque boxes are the issue? Maybe someone else will see something I’m not though... I have no experience with bad tb but I have done my share of googling.
 
arnie93lx

arnie93lx

Member
Oct 1, 2005
79
5
9
50
Columbus, OH
Ok, I see the upper part is sitting flush so not sure on that one. See what LMR says about it, might have the hole drilled wrong. I don't think they are side specific.
 
Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Active Member
Jan 12, 2020
339
239
53
29
Maine
I just say your edited pic. That’s actually where the control arm goes. I just took it for reference of tb condition. They are side specific but I verified they’re on the correct side. I also tried swapping them just in case. I’m interested to see what they have to say. I know that Ford doesn’t have the best reputation for quality control in this era, but I can’t imagine I’m the only one that’s run into this.
 
arnie93lx

arnie93lx

Member
Oct 1, 2005
79
5
9
50
Columbus, OH
It has been quite a while since I installed mine, now I remember it goes on the outer side of the box. I might check mine when I get home just to see how mine were made (the torque box reinforcements)
 
