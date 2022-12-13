Hopefully a straightforward one. I swapped the door lock actuator and I have lock/unlock (mostly) functionality on the passenger side now (prior, there was no movement -- motor was dead and the actuator I pulled out was beyond shot), but the lock mechanism itself (at the joint) feels fairly stiff even without the actuator connected. It moves with a fair bit of force either at the key or moving the door lock up/down.



I'm hoping a little bit of lube or grease will get this sorted out, but I'm curious if there's a general go to for the lock mechanism (picture of the area I believe is experiencing friction)?