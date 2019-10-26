For Sale Maximum Motorsports Rear Upper Control Arm Bushing Tool Mustang FREE SHIPPING

silverlx50

Active Member
Apr 4, 2007
50
28
28
Maximum Motorsports Rear Upper Control Arm Bushing Tool Ford Mustang. Condition is Used.

I just bought this through LMR and used it once for each upper control arm bushing. Makes removing the bushing a thirty second task. It comes with all parts and only has light coating of anti seize on it that you are suppose to use with the tool.

Castle Rock Colorado
$30 free shipping and is also listed on ebay
 

vrm71

vrm71

Member
Dec 13, 2017
32
6
18
49
Sacramento
I have it, pretty sure same one but purchased from ebay link. I am willing to offer it for same price.
 
