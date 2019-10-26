silverlx50
Maximum Motorsports Rear Upper Control Arm Bushing Tool Ford Mustang. Condition is Used.
I just bought this through LMR and used it once for each upper control arm bushing. Makes removing the bushing a thirty second task. It comes with all parts and only has light coating of anti seize on it that you are suppose to use with the tool.
Castle Rock Colorado
$30 free shipping and is also listed on ebay
