Metal shaving in new rear end gears?

Hello Good Friends,



I had the Ford performance 4:10 gear kit (LMR) installed in my '91 GT 10 months ago and last week had some work done on starter and asked to check fluid levels in rear end, different shop then gear installation shop..they let me know i had some metal shaving in rear end...did'nt offer to change fluid or anything just an fyi..

I've driven about 5,000 miles/new gears and have had no issues, so do I have the fluid changed, add a magnet?? Any ideas would be appreciated.