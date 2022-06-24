Molded carpet sent in a flat box

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done

Oct 4, 2020

Florida
Oct 4, 2020
2,040
1,369
133
67
Florida
I am so old I cannot remember who or where, but there was a company building molded carpet and shipped it in a flat box, not rolled up and wrinkled....
Shipping was a bit expensive if I recall, but you got a carpet that set in your car perfectly....

I was googling around looking for this company and could not find it Anyone else ever hear of it or know about it??
 

vristang

vristang

15 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
4,932
105
124
46
Seattle
New to me... But I just got a rolled up carpet, let it sit out overnight and sit in the sun for a couple hours before dropping it into the car, and it went fairly well.
 
Oct 4, 2020
2,040
1,369
133
67
Florida
I have never had good luck with the rolled up carpets... MIne all come out looking like :poo:....
 
