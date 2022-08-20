Motor craft starter wired same as mini starter?

Ok guys I’m trying to figure out my car. It cranks very weak and I’m trying to figure out why I have crank no start. So question, I bought a replacement starter for my 1992 gt. I bought the motorcraft from ford looks the same but instead of 3 nuts on the starter solonid I have 2 and 1 male speaker looking prong so does this mean I don’t hook starter up the original way. On this car the starter wire(factory) has a wire 2holes for the starter. I’m cranking hardly any cranking so does this mean I gotta move this wire over to the positive side and run a trigger wire from the male prong to the starter solenoid on the fender apron? Sorry no instructions came in the box and can’t call the tech line right now. I added pic of original starter the back part. Sorry I didn’t take a pic of the other back part. Also just bought new distributor,battery,alternator. Made junkyard power wire new coil .