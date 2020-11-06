MSpnp2 base tune review please

351W roller block

AFR 185 heads

Not sure on compression, but built for naturally aspirated

1.6 roller rockers

Stock Ford ignition and TFI mounted on a Ford distributor

TFS intake manifold

42 Lb/hr green top injectors (eBay, so we'll see how these work out)

BBK in fender CAI

1994 Cougar 3.8L MAF

70mm BBK TB

Custom cam, high 220's duration at 0.050" and mid .550" lift both intake and exhaust, low 110's LSA

Single electric fan

1 5/8" long tubes with O/R X-pipe into Spintech mufflers

Beefed up AOD, 2600ish stall

4.10 gears

Wire 05 - Chassis ground. Should this wire be grounded to where the factory A9P was grounded?

Wire 19 - MAF sensor signal. I installed a jumper inside the MS from the external MAP pin to the ADC1 pin. Option wire 19 will be connected to pin 50 of the EEC harness.

Wire 21 - Oxygen sensor input. My friend had an Autometer WBO2, so the blue + analog output wire from the WB will go here. I did change jumper J6 in the MS to reflect this.

Wire 22 - Signal Ground. Here I'll connect the - black analog output wire from the WB and the MAF pin 9 wire from the EEC connector.

Wire 24 - Output 1 relay control. This wire I'm going to connect to the fan relay 85 terminal, the one that would be on the other side of the relay coil 86 that is getting a 12V switched +. We are also going to use a second relay to turn on the fan with a signal from the A/C clutch from pin 10 of the EEC connector.

Wire 25 - Output 2 relay control. We are going to use this one for the A/C WOT cutoff relay and connect it to pin 54 of the EEC connector.

Hello,I'm helping my friend with his MSpnp2 installation. He has a 1991 5.0 AOD and is upgrading to a 351W engine. Combo is as follows:This is my first experience with Megasquirt and TunerStudio. I have several years with GM LSx based computers and I have some experience with the Quarterhouse and TunerPro on my own car. I read as much as I could on the MS platform and what needed to be done to get the car to run with it. He wants to keep the MAF and have the MS control the electric fan. The MS he bought is from DIYAutotune and the model number is MCPNP2-EEC4A8, fw rev .3.3.1, inside the base board is version 1.2 and the green board is version 1.2b.We will be using some of the wires coming from the options plug:Does the above wiring seem correct, or are these some changes you would recommend?I'm also attaching a base tune file that I put together to reflect all the information above. Could someone please take a look at it and comment on any changes that I need to make?