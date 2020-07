Mmtt said: I would if i had the money, i believe the negative triggers the msd ignition box, which is why the coil has no power. However cant seem to find why Click to expand...

You may not be getting a pulse from the distributor. What do you have for tools like a noid light, voltmeter or spare distributor?The GM HEI module is less than $25 at any of the major auto parts stores. It might be your best bet. Or you can go to the junkyard and get one for less than $10, then take it to one of the larger auto parts stores and have them check it for you.