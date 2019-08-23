Need advice/thoughts on 68 coupe roof repair

1st68stang

Aug 1, 2019
Fort Worth Texas
Looking for any advice or thoughts on how to tackle this rusty roof and panel problem I have.

Inside of my 68 coupe the roof, frame, bracing and interior sail panels are pretty rusted not rusted through just heavily rusted.
I was going to get in there and start the rust removal process to see the extent of the damage that is going to be left behind.
Out of curiosity I used rust-o-oleum Rust gel dissolver and in the second picture of the inner sail panel frame it did remove some rust leaving some decent metal but there appears to be some pitting action going on as well.

So my plan was to just go ahead and replace the rood ( a pillars are being replaced as well as there's rust through in two spots ) along with the replacing the bracing and while that's off to go ahead and sand/remove rust from the inside of the sail panels to see where that gets me.

Or I'm really just thinking about finding a complete roof and c pillar ( sail panel ) section including the a pillars from a donor car. So far the lowest priced unit I was able to find the guy was wanting 795.00 which is 395.00 more than I paid for the car so that's a hard NO!
That being said, anyone know of a good roof section including the sail panels and a pillars for sale? I'm thinking if I can find a relative clean section that would be the easiest solution. I'm in Fort Worth Texas and if the price is right I don't mind a mini road trip pending distance.

I know most people would say a 68 coupe is not worth the effort but it's something to do with my 3 boys and they have been excited about this car since it appeared in my driveway so it's worth it to me.
 

Attachments

2Blue2

2Blue2

Mar 5, 2019
Oahu
Hows the outside of c pillar ?

Inside looks like a sandblasting and rust bullet followed by epoxy primer and good to go.

other options would be a retractable ford top kit from mustangs plus (ugly trunk lid though)
or a roadster kit (no more roof)
 
1st68stang

Aug 1, 2019
Outside of the C Pillars look good. There's a small rust through spot where it meets the quarter panel that can easily be patched.
The roof on the other hand has spots where I can feel that it's weak in the rust areas on the inside and outside so that's getting replaced.
It's odd how this car got so rusty on the inside of the roof and pillars yet the frame rails, trunk area, quarter panels and cowl area are rust free...go figure. I figure moisture built up and just sat there over time. Also amazing the rear frame rails, fender aprons and 1 torque box is unscathed and rust free.

I did find on ebay some one is selling one c pillar cut out with the inner frame area rust free and primed for 90 bucks. I might just snag that up If I can find one more so I don't have to go through the sandblasting, sanding and what not. We'll see.

Honestly I wanted to do a station wagon conversion by using a ford falcon wagon as a donor but my wife quickly said no or she gets her own mustang haha.
I'm close to wagoning the thing out and pulling our pop up behind it.

Sandblaster I have I just need to get a new compressor today so I'll try that and see where that goes.
I'll post pictures of the progress I've done restorations but nothing with this magnitude of rust.
 

Attachments

