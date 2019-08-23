Need advice/thoughts on 68 coupe roof repair

Looking for any advice or thoughts on how to tackle this rusty roof and panel problem I have.



Inside of my 68 coupe the roof, frame, bracing and interior sail panels are pretty rusted not rusted through just heavily rusted.

I was going to get in there and start the rust removal process to see the extent of the damage that is going to be left behind.

Out of curiosity I used rust-o-oleum Rust gel dissolver and in the second picture of the inner sail panel frame it did remove some rust leaving some decent metal but there appears to be some pitting action going on as well.



So my plan was to just go ahead and replace the rood ( a pillars are being replaced as well as there's rust through in two spots ) along with the replacing the bracing and while that's off to go ahead and sand/remove rust from the inside of the sail panels to see where that gets me.



Or I'm really just thinking about finding a complete roof and c pillar ( sail panel ) section including the a pillars from a donor car. So far the lowest priced unit I was able to find the guy was wanting 795.00 which is 395.00 more than I paid for the car so that's a hard NO!

That being said, anyone know of a good roof section including the sail panels and a pillars for sale? I'm thinking if I can find a relative clean section that would be the easiest solution. I'm in Fort Worth Texas and if the price is right I don't mind a mini road trip pending distance.



I know most people would say a 68 coupe is not worth the effort but it's something to do with my 3 boys and they have been excited about this car since it appeared in my driveway so it's worth it to me.