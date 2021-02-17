Need help determining interior gray colors

AUSTEXLX

Feb 1, 2021
Austin, TX
I'm replacing interior parts that have had too much sun wear. Overall plastic is in good condition, but I'm assuming the mismatched parts are due to sun exposure. I'm looking to replace these parts and want to get the color right.

I am not sure of the particular grays in the interior of this car. I decoded the data plate and came up with titanium, but there are more than one gray in the car.\

Int Trim - CL = leather Articulated Sport seating, low-back front buckets (C), White and Titanium interior trim color (L)


I'm attaching a photo for reference. Disregard the replacement cupholder console, I know that doesn't match.
 

  image1.JPG
    image1.JPG
    327 KB

