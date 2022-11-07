Interior Restore Question

foxbuddy

New Member
Nov 7, 2022
Denver
Hi,

I have the 89w/ GT3 body, I need to replace one of my armrests. My interior trim code says "DA", which I read a D for cloth/vinyl seats, and A for Titanium - but the only '89 arm rests I can find are the "smoke gray" color - which looks correct, but it's a different color code than the titanium that replaced it! Should I go ahead and get the smoke gray ones? Also, any idea why it would have the "A" color code when the Titanium gray hadn't come out yet? The date code is 10/89.
 
