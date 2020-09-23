*New guy* Microsquirt questions regarding required engine info.

Howdy! New guy here to the forum. I am no stranger to Mustangs, but am completely green when it comes to efi and ecu requirements.

2 years ago I picked up a 66 coupe that has a '93 5.0 with a C4 trans, and it currently uses the A9P and harness. I'm not sure what all is done to the engine unfortunately. It has an Edelbrock intake, cold air intake, cam of some sort, aluminum heads of some sort ( I haven't found any markings on them yet), an no clue about the rest of the parts. It has a good lope to it and supposedly it's 347 making 450HP. The guy provided a build list, but it has been lost. To make a long story short, I bought the car and couple of days later was rushed into surgery where I found out I had a really aggressive cancer. Was immediately admitted to the hospital for surgeries and chemo treatments. I was in there for over a year, and during that time I had to sell my home and have everything moved to parents. The engine build documentation has since gone MIA, and I no longer have the guys number who I bought it from. SO...short of tearing the engine down, which is not an option at this moment, I can't get exact info on the build. I don't have the space or strength to tackle that.

While I was in the hospital my brother went ahead and installed a T5, changed from small fuel cell to upgraded stock style tank, and halfway started disk brake swap. Someone had told him not to start the car until "X Y and Z" were done, but he didn't understand and lost interest in it. So the car has been sitting for well over year at this point. Now that I am home and slowly recovering, I have finished up a few things he didn't like putting the starter and headers back on, hooking the O2 sensors back up, and installing the clutch cable. Next, for the rare times I actually feel up to working on it, I'm planning to start removing the spark plugs to add some mystery oil to each cylinder, change the fluids, plus removed the valve covers and distributor to prime the engine.

So this gets to my questions.
1. Since there's now a T5 in the car, and it has the A9P, Is it safe to only start the car using the A9P, or best not to? Not looking to drive the car yet, just get it running again at this point until I feel like finishing the brakes. When trying to research it seems I couldn't find definitive answer. Some places say yes, some say no. If it's possible as is, then great. If it would require some minor changes then that's ok, too. What would those changes be?

2. If it's not possible to start the engine with A9P, without swapping to A9L, then I am thinking about going to a Microsquirt instead of going A9L. From my research it's the most cost effective method and should do more than I am ever planning with this setup as it will most likely be many years before I ever financially recover from my medical bills. Thanks cancer. If going Microsquirt, are there any other parts needed/recommended?

3. With Microsquirt, and without knowing all the specs of my engine, is it even possible to tune it? How does not knowing cubic in., cam, and heads effect the tunability? I can easily pull an injector to figure out what they are.

Sorry this was lengthly. I was just trying to make sure I covered as much as possible.
Thank you for any help you can offer!
 

