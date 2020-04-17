New to me 02 mustang

Apr 16, 2020
TN
Hello everyone! I posted a couple days ago but got word today that I got it.

Bank repo 2002 v6 mustang. I'm thinking it is the premium package as it has leather and the Mach sound system.

86000 miles, original owner passed away and family didn't want to take over payments, so I got it for a song.

Does need a lot of cosmetic work, top needs replaced, windshield, battery, and AC isn't kicking on.

I'm excited to get it home this weekend and start cleaning on it and checking it out.
 

