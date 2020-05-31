new to this site and learning about my car

I have a 2014 mustang gt and I took it to the drag strip for the first time a week ago and since then I have purchased a pair of Hoosier slicks but no rims yet. I am pushing 405whp after putting in a set of BBK LTH and dyno. There were already some mods done before I bought it from my brother. I am looking to do cams but not sure which I should go with. I was asked the question about supercharging or turbocharging and I will do the latter at some point. Not too familiar with cams and all that I need so any advice will be appreciated.