new to this site and learning about my car

Gtbabydriver

Gtbabydriver

New Member
Jun 24, 2019
2
0
1
49
Portland, Maine
I have a 2014 mustang gt and I took it to the drag strip for the first time a week ago and since then I have purchased a pair of Hoosier slicks but no rims yet. I am pushing 405whp after putting in a set of BBK LTH and dyno. There were already some mods done before I bought it from my brother. I am looking to do cams but not sure which I should go with. I was asked the question about supercharging or turbocharging and I will do the latter at some point. Not too familiar with cams and all that I need so any advice will be appreciated.
mustang4.jpg
mustang1.jpg
mustang 10th mtn.jpg
mustang 10th mtn div.jpg
 

