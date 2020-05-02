Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine?

Hi all,
I have a 1955 Ford F100 Resto-mod that I am trying to identify the engine that is in it. The block is a 91 casting (F1SE - 2H3) made august 2 of 1993. The heads are 1993 GT Ford cast heads. GT cast inside and outside with 1993 date. I think these heads were only in 1993 Cobras? But there are not roller rockers in heads but fulcrum rockers, and this stumps me? The seller said it was a crate motor but these casting numbers on the block and heads have me guessing? The engine is not fuel injected, The heads, block, AOD, transmission are all 1993. I am wondering if when the builder did this frame off restoration with the engine and transmission from a 93 Cobra and installed an Endelbrock Intake, Carb etc.?

Is there another place on the block that would identify the car it was installed in or verify it was a 93 Cobra Engine originally? This one has me stumped.

Any help would be appreciated.
 

Attachments

General karthief said:
That's a fine look'n truck!!
Did you see E7 on the head?
Click to expand...
No, it has the GT40 castings in the valve train valley and on the front corner outside the valve cover and the 3 ribs on the front of the heads. That tells me they are GT40's and not the GT40P's that went into some Explorers. The inside casting reflects the 1993 date and GT. Maybe I just have an engine with the GT heads? The block castings over the starter just told me it was made August 2nd. 1993.

I thought all along that I had roller heads until I took the COBRA valve cover off and saw FULCRUM ROCKERS.
I took the valve cover off to adjust a tick that I thought was due to rollers needing adjusted. To my surprise there were no roller rockers as the previous owner had told me.

Thanks for the compliment and the help.
 
