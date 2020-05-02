Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine?

Hi all,

I have a 1955 Ford F100 Resto-mod that I am trying to identify the engine that is in it. The block is a 91 casting (F1SE - 2H3) made august 2 of 1993. The heads are 1993 GT Ford cast heads. GT cast inside and outside with 1993 date. I think these heads were only in 1993 Cobras? But there are not roller rockers in heads but fulcrum rockers, and this stumps me? The seller said it was a crate motor but these casting numbers on the block and heads have me guessing? The engine is not fuel injected, The heads, block, AOD, transmission are all 1993. I am wondering if when the builder did this frame off restoration with the engine and transmission from a 93 Cobra and installed an Endelbrock Intake, Carb etc.?



Is there another place on the block that would identify the car it was installed in or verify it was a 93 Cobra Engine originally? This one has me stumped.



Any help would be appreciated.