No A/C, No Power Steering, No Smog...

I looked through the search results but and found many different routing samples but not one with the combo in teh title. Granted, I'm sure I could come up with a solution but I'd like to stick with the tried and true if there is one.
So...
Anyone have a belt routing example with No A/C, No Power Steering Pump, and No Smog Pump?
I think I'm recovering from some shade tree bufoonery (crappily made brackets etc.) when I want to end up with something that looks decent and functions even better.
I've got a couple of idler pullies on hand as well as a second tensioner that looks like it came off of a V6. Probably all pieces of some abortion the last guy threw together along with the Vortec kit to make it all work.
Well, the Vortec is out of the equation (unless the new owner wants it) so I need to route the accessory drive with the combo above.
Thanks!
