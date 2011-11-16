No A/C, No Power Steering, No Smog...

I have run mine like this, with the stock alt bracket and tensioner, with a standard and reverse water pump.I apologize for the junk pic here, but this is the RR pump, i ran the belt over the top of the stock tensioner pulley, and would loosen the bolt just enough to get the dowel on the tensioner out of the bracket, then use a wrench on the tensioner pulley to pull the belt tight and get the tensioner dowel back into the bracket and then re-tighten the tensioner. The belt went around the crank, under the water pump, over the tensioner, and over the alternator This was maybe a little bit of a hack solution, but it worked.Here is the new setup, early 80's crown vic pump, standard rotation and if i remember correct, it is a 40.5 inch belt. I had to re-drill the holes in the water pump pulley because they are a smaller bolt circle on the standard rotation pump. IMO this setup is way better than the march kits with the adjustable rods on them. They will never be able to keep tension on the belt like the stock one can.