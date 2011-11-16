No A/C, No Power Steering, No Smog...

I looked through the search results but and found many different routing samples but not one with the combo in teh title. Granted, I'm sure I could come up with a solution but I'd like to stick with the tried and true if there is one.


So...

Anyone have a belt routing example with No A/C, No Power Steering Pump, and No Smog Pump?

I think I'm recovering from some shade tree bufoonery (crappily made brackets etc.) when I want to end up with something that looks decent and functions even better.

I've got a couple of idler pullies on hand as well as a second tensioner that looks like it came off of a V6. Probably all pieces of some abortion the last guy threw together along with the Vortec kit to make it all work.

Well, the Vortec is out of the equation (unless the new owner wants it) so I need to route the accessory drive with the combo above.

Thanks!
 

I have run mine like this, with the stock alt bracket and tensioner, with a standard and reverse water pump.

I apologize for the junk pic here, but this is the RR pump, i ran the belt over the top of the stock tensioner pulley, and would loosen the bolt just enough to get the dowel on the tensioner out of the bracket, then use a wrench on the tensioner pulley to pull the belt tight and get the tensioner dowel back into the bracket and then re-tighten the tensioner. The belt went around the crank, under the water pump, over the tensioner, and over the alternator This was maybe a little bit of a hack solution, but it worked.
pic.php


Here is the new setup, early 80's crown vic pump, standard rotation and if i remember correct, it is a 40.5 inch belt. I had to re-drill the holes in the water pump pulley because they are a smaller bolt circle on the standard rotation pump. IMO this setup is way better than the march kits with the adjustable rods on them. They will never be able to keep tension on the belt like the stock one can.

pic.php
 
I definitely like what you have going with option two there.

I'll have to take a better look at this 'other' tensioner I found in the mix of parts. Maybe it's opposite of the OEM V8 Mustang pulley. If so, (and I'm just spit ballin here), then option 1 would work great.

If not, I'll probably do what you did on the bottom. I have a drill press here and only have the water pump temp installed (getting all the damned bolts straight).

Thanks 90. :nice:
 
That would be it. LOL That diagram doesn't show you're supposed to go about mounting that pulley though. There would need to be some bracket behind that idler pulley to space it out to line up with the serpantine.

Only now, I think I have a solution that looks like 90LX's solution above:

I bought a Water pump (Part# 58-226). It's a standard flow pump for a 79 Mustang. The outlet port is over sized so I also got a reduced hose (Gates 18965). The hose goes from the different sized pump outlet and sizes down to the normal size for 87+.

So hopefully, there won't be any interference issues or anything and it'll be good to go.


thanks all! :)
 
Noobz347 said:
That would be it. LOL That diagram doesn't show you're supposed to go about mounting that pulley though. There would need to be some bracket behind that idler pulley to space it out to line up with the serpantine.

Only now, I think I have a solution that looks like 90LX's solution above:

I bought a Water pump (Part# 58-226). It's a standard flow pump for a 79 Mustang. The outlet port is over sized so I also got a reduced hose (Gates 18965). The hose goes from the different sized pump outlet and sizes down to the normal size for 87+.

So hopefully, there won't be any interference issues or anything and it'll be good to go.


thanks all! :)
Click to expand...

Here you go:

Trick Flow Specialties TFS-51500600 - Trick Flow® Air Conditioning Eliminator Brackets - Overview - SummitRacing.com
 
I am using a factory water pump pulley that i drilled by hand for the smaller bolt pattern. I think march sells a bulley with both of the bolt patterns that is ribbed for the belts pleasure.

My setup will let a little squeak from time to time but i dont worry about it enough to justify spending the money march wants for a pulley.

http://www.summitracing.com/parts/MCH-2004/

They have another one for 100 bucks. Ill deal with the occasional start up belt squeak.

DavidEwers said:
Here you go:

Trick Flow Specialties TFS-51500600 - Trick Flow® Air Conditioning Eliminator Brackets - Overview - SummitRacing.com
Click to expand...

Best place for that is in the trash.
 
Ah...

Ok... in your picture, it looks like a ribbed pulley.

In other news, I measured a piece of string going around the whole setup and came up with 42.5 to 43 inches. You say that your belt is 40.5 inches?

That's going over the center of the tensioner pulley, not around it.
 
I think 40.5, ill try to remember to get the exact length tonight when i get home. I bought like 6 belts and the one i measured for actually fit the first time, i thought the world stood still for a second when that happened.
 
Ok... I keep coming up with 43 or so, inches.


Another thing... This set (if you wanna it that) came with a set of MAC LT headers. Does the steering shaft generally go through (in between) the exahust tubes with the MAC?

An another-nother thing. Do you remember which pins on the fuel pump relay connector, under the seat, that I need to jumper to make the pump run? Whatever old gas is in that sucker still, I just wanna pump out into a can.
 
Bullitt95 said:
Yup. This is what I came up with:

Smog_AC_PS_delete.jpg

Fox_5.0_Smog_AC_PS_Delete.jpg
Click to expand...
I have to figure out the same routing for my fox... I have just installed the flaming river manual steering rack and I currently have a billet bracket in place of the AC compressor which I want to eliminate altogether, also have a 140 tuff stuff alternator, ford racing standard water pump with a billet crank pulley, no smog pump...

I wanted to see the images that you 90LXCoupe provided but they are broken now...

My buddy who is doing the work said he can't run the belt routing shown in this thread since the belt won't stay on unless it's grooved...

Any ideas?
 
DukeEntDotCom said:
I have to figure out the same routing for my fox... I have just installed the flaming river manual steering rack and I currently have a billet bracket in place of the AC compressor which I want to eliminate altogether, also have a 140 tuff stuff alternator, ford racing standard water pump with a billet crank pulley, no smog pump...

I wanted to see the images that you 90LXCoupe provided but they are broken now...

My buddy who is doing the work said he can't run the belt routing shown in this thread since the belt won't stay on unless it's grooved...

Any ideas?
Click to expand...


Hmmm... Let me look around and refresh myself on this thread. I may even still have the images floating around.
 
Noobz347 said:
I'll give @90lxcoupe a ping too.

My ultimate solution ended up being a standard rotation water pump. No muss no fuss. I don't recall what image 90 had up. He'll get an alert for this thread though.
Click to expand...
Thanks Noobz347... I also dropped him a PM and he replied quickly stating that he had no issue running a non-grooved water pump pulley with his set-up...

At any rate, I ran my belt according to one of the diagrams here... I still have yet to really test it because I am still finishing up the fine tuning after installing the Eibach coilovers and all the other stuff that came along with that, the UPR K member... manual steering rack... etc...

A couple photos along with the belt I used.
 

Attachments

  • ATT_1429816947081_20150423_124337.jpg
    ATT_1429816947081_20150423_124337.jpg
    93.8 KB · Views: 6,277
  • ATT_1429816947142_received_10155459174325072.jpeg
    ATT_1429816947142_received_10155459174325072.jpeg
    68 KB · Views: 1,754
  • 20150423_151939-1.jpg
    20150423_151939-1.jpg
    61.7 KB · Views: 1,488
