Pimpxs or Terminator x...need help making a choice

Hi all, I need a bit of help with the decision making process.

First, a little background...I've been around the fox chassis for a while...since 93. I do have some tuning knowledge as I was one of the first people to buy the old base model twEECer from the man himself back in the day. I used it to partially tune my h/c/I 88 mustang with an 89 harness and A9P processor. I was also using a very early Procharger p600b with a 3 core flat mount intercooler, Cartech fmu, 30lb injectors, blow thru pro m, and a 255 pump...that's it, stock lines and rails and 13lbs at the intake on 93 octane.

I learned a hell of a lot with that car. I never lifted a head, and that engine lived on for quite some time until I sold it in 2012.



Now I picked up a low mile 94gt with the Trickflow top end kit and a bunch of bolt ons. I originally wanted to run a D-1 Procharger, but like the simplicity of the Vortech package. So I picked up a V2 S-trim for a decent price. The plan is to run the S-trim with the current engine, then step it up a notch with a 408w that is almost complete. End goal is easy 10.49 or better granny shifting in street trim. A true daily driver capable car that retains all creature comforts...stereo, a/c, p/s,electric fans..all of it.



With all that being said, which would you choose? Stinger pimpxs or Holley Terminator x?

A short description of why?

Sorry for the long post, I just wanted to give as much info as possible.

Thank you in advance.