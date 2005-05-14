Please Post Your Gas Mileage

You guys are going to say I'm full of it but I'll remind you I drive for a living and fuel mileage is a big deal when you drive a semi-truck that gets 6 to 7 MPG. I average about 21 MPG in my 5spd GT but I left home one day during a pretty good rain storm and drove 186 miles. I kept my speed below 60 the entire trip and took it real easy on the throttle. My mileage came out 30.7 MPG when I pulled into Oklahoma City. I suspect that's about as good as it's ever going to get.