Please Post Your Gas Mileage

merlinsteele

merlinsteele

New Member
Nov 21, 2004
68
0
0
57
Oklahoma
Hey, I'm sorry, I've done a search regarding this, but I was wondering if you guys/gals would post ===> your car V6/GT, auto/manual, and gas mileage. I'm just curious. Thanks :D
 

Blk05Retro

Blk05Retro

Member
Mar 31, 2005
99
0
6
Katy, TX
You'll love this, 14 MPG city and 20.7 highway. The 20.7 was a trip I took on Thursday around 250-300 miles. It is hard keeping the foot from smashing down. I have the GT with manual.
 
trent_ky

trent_ky

New Member
Mar 30, 2005
171
0
0
GT Auto got 21.4 on the last tank...heres a tip thatll gives me about 2 extra mpg...set the cruise control

keeps ya out of trouble too
 
merlinsteele

merlinsteele

New Member
Nov 21, 2004
68
0
0
57
Oklahoma
Thanks for the input, guys. Trent, do you think that was mostly highway or city? Comparitively speaking it sounds pretty good.
 
bigcat

bigcat

start with the upper hole, and if more traction is
May 1, 2005
3,015
0
79
7200 feet
got a gt 5-speed manual: 19-20 in town with a heavy foot at the lights, 25 on my only road trip---1100 miles (it only had 1000 on it before i did that)
 
65 A Code

65 A Code

Member
Apr 6, 2004
136
1
17
webpages.charter.net
best I have got is 23 and only one time. this past tank I kept it at 75 on the interstate and got 22mpg. 90% of my driving is the 60 mile trip to work and back on the interstate. I have a manual tranny btw. have over 5k miles on her.
 
afixer

afixer

The Informant
Apr 3, 2005
380
0
0
road trip to san jose fully loaded w/air on 25.5 around town 18 - 19 now that i have lowered the car and am more playfull 14-15
 
C

ctfordguy

New Member
Mar 31, 2005
39
0
0
Around everyone else, 14-15 around town, havent really checked only highway yet, but two tanks had about 40% highway and they were 17.
 
jlisle01

jlisle01

New Member
Dec 29, 2004
250
1
0
McAlester,OK
You guys are going to say I'm full of it but I'll remind you I drive for a living and fuel mileage is a big deal when you drive a semi-truck that gets 6 to 7 MPG. I average about 21 MPG in my 5spd GT but I left home one day during a pretty good rain storm and drove 186 miles. I kept my speed below 60 the entire trip and took it real easy on the throttle. My mileage came out 30.7 MPG when I pulled into Oklahoma City. I suspect that's about as good as it's ever going to get.
 
C

ctfordguy

New Member
Mar 31, 2005
39
0
0
I believe it. My F150 can vary from a low of 11-12 to a high of 16 depending on speed. The 16 was driving around 65, get to 75 and see the 11-12. Guess they knew what they were doing with the 55 on the interstate.
 
merlinsteele

merlinsteele

New Member
Nov 21, 2004
68
0
0
57
Oklahoma
jlisle01 said:
You guys are going to say I'm full of it but I'll remind you I drive for a living and fuel mileage is a big deal when you drive a semi-truck that gets 6 to 7 MPG. I average about 21 MPG in my 5spd GT but I left home one day during a pretty good rain storm and drove 186 miles. I kept my speed below 60 the entire trip and took it real easy on the throttle. My mileage came out 30.7 MPG when I pulled into Oklahoma City. I suspect that's about as good as it's ever going to get.
That IS hard to believe, but it must be possible. I wonder if it could happen in an auto? Actually, even averaging 21 MPG seems pretty good! Thanks again for all the input guys! :)
 
K

Kris6541

New Member
May 16, 2005
13
0
0
38
i've had my mustang for 2 weeks now. i started with 14 miles and now i have 3100. for city i averaged 14 mpg. on my 600 mile road trip each way i got 26 mpg. i have a 5 speed gt with bassani off road x-pipe and flowmasters.
 
T

TexasVert

New Member
Apr 18, 2005
0
0
0
GT manual (vert) 16.4mpg mostly city driving with about 1900miles on the OD.

With no real change in driving it has come up from about 15.4mpg only a few hundred miles ago so there is probably some engine break-in going on.......
 
