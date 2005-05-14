Please Post Your Gas Mileage

merlinsteele
New Member
-
- Nov 21, 2004
-
- 68
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 57
Hey, I'm sorry, I've done a search regarding this, but I was wondering if you guys/gals would post ===> your car V6/GT, auto/manual, and gas mileage. I'm just curious. Thanks
That IS hard to believe, but it must be possible. I wonder if it could happen in an auto? Actually, even averaging 21 MPG seems pretty good! Thanks again for all the input guys!jlisle01 said:You guys are going to say I'm full of it but I'll remind you I drive for a living and fuel mileage is a big deal when you drive a semi-truck that gets 6 to 7 MPG. I average about 21 MPG in my 5spd GT but I left home one day during a pretty good rain storm and drove 186 miles. I kept my speed below 60 the entire trip and took it real easy on the throttle. My mileage came out 30.7 MPG when I pulled into Oklahoma City. I suspect that's about as good as it's ever going to get.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|0
|For Sale 2008 Shelby gt500 clean title..please read entire post
|S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
|0
|P
|Please help to post items for sale
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|Please Post Naturally Aspirated Horsepower Gains
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|1
|Please Post Naturally Aspirated Horsepower Gains
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|Please Post Your Cars Deep Dish Chrome Bullet Photos
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0