Engine Polly locks

I was like well chit..Im missing something
Jul 25, 2011
Mo.
Hey guys.. 302, twisted wedge heads, 1.6 roller rockers...
I've got a situation here.. the polly locks keep coming loose.
Here is how I adjusted the them.

Get zero lash, go 3/4 turn(my cam specs says do that) then lock the Allen head down.
Idle time ONLY they are coming loose. When I say loose... the allen locking nut is backing off.
What am I doing wrong?
 

