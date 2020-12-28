Hey guys.. 302, twisted wedge heads, 1.6 roller rockers...

I've got a situation here.. the polly locks keep coming loose.

Here is how I adjusted the them.



Get zero lash, go 3/4 turn(my cam specs says do that) then lock the Allen head down.

Idle time ONLY they are coming loose. When I say loose... the allen locking nut is backing off.

What am I doing wrong?