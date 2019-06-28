For Sale Pro Turbo Kits SN95 turbo kit

3

301wrx

New Member
Jun 15, 2010
4
2
1
Bellevue/Cheney, WA
Location: Kenmore, WA Price: $1000 OBO

Hello everyone,

I am selling my turbo kit from my SN95. It has never been used, only installed. I originally paid $4,800 for this kit back in 2004.
There is some surface rust build up on the exhaust piping (possibly can see it in the pictures, but I can take more if requested).

The kit comes with:
Garrett T-64 turbo
TiAL 38mm wastegate
Exhaust piping from heads to a y-pipe just after the downpipe (around the middle of the transmission)
Intercooler and piping as well as all clamps (I have some extra clamps and silicon couplers as well)

I have included a picture of the kit installed to give a bit of an idea of the kit, but its current state is the picture on the ground.
630292
630293
 
  • Like
Reactions: Bird76Mojo

  • Sponsors(?)


W

weggy

New Member
Aug 4, 2020
3
0
1
45
01985
301wrx said:
Location: Kenmore, WA Price: $1000 OBO

Hello everyone,

I am selling my turbo kit from my SN95. It has never been used, only installed. I originally paid $4,800 for this kit back in 2004.
There is some surface rust build up on the exhaust piping (possibly can see it in the pictures, but I can take more if requested).

The kit comes with:
Garrett T-64 turbo
TiAL 38mm wastegate
Exhaust piping from heads to a y-pipe just after the downpipe (around the middle of the transmission)
Intercooler and piping as well as all clamps (I have some extra clamps and silicon couplers as well)

I have included a picture of the kit installed to give a bit of an idea of the kit, but its current state is the picture on the ground.
630292
630293
Click to expand...




Is this still available?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
djedit Pro Turbo Kits (PTK) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
M ANY EXPERIENCE WITH -PRO TURBO KITS- "STREET DOMINATOR" KIT???? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
DK832 1969 Turbo Mustang Fastback Pro-Touring Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
T 62mm Turbo Or P1sc2 Pro Charger? SVT Tech Forum 1
TrueBlue95GT Pro-M 80 with turbo 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
R 2000 mustang gt pro charger help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 1970 mustang trans am, pro touring, mad max rat rod, hot rod, race car The Welcome Wagon 5
maisonmays22 Pro-M vs Stand alone. Looking for information. Digital Self-tuning Forum 18
M Pro charger SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
arnie93lx For Sale Taylor 409 Race-Fit Pro Race Spark Plug Wires Engine and Power Adder 0
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
90sickfox MS DROID PRO FOR ANDROID PHONES Digital Self-tuning Forum 21
F Installed Bilstein/Eibach Pro-Kit on my 97 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Black1987 PiMPxs vs MS3 (Pro?) vs PNP MS2 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 69
T For Sale Pro M 77mm Mass Air Meter Other Classifieds 1
N Pro charger kit upgrades 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Onesick99GT SCT Advantage III Racer Pro Software Digital Self-tuning Forum 145
ebowie SN95 Eibach Pro system plus suspension kit. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
96pushrod Hoosier qt pro DOT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M Engine 92 GT Vert - Fel Pro 1006 Gasket - Forgot to loosen and retorque Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S For Sale 1998 Ford SVT Cobra Black SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
A Dyno Session almost didn't happen thank to Pro M 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
killer5.0 Haltech vs Pro-M vs Holley...thoughts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 51
MoDriver SOLD New Arp Pro 7/16" Rocker Arm Studs Part #200-7201 For Ford Small Block V8 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
MoDriver SOLD New Arp Pro 7/16" Rocker Arm Studs Pn:200-7201 For Ford Small Block V8 Engine and Power Adder 0
bettyblue92 Pro M Efi Fuel Pump Hanger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
BigK22 A/c With Pro Charger. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Cobra231 Pro-m Efi System 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
cleanLX Borla Pro Xs... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
7-UP BILL The Use Of Fel-pro Loc-wire Gaskets. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
RetroStang SOLD Eibach Pro-kit For 2015-17 Mustang Suspension Parts 3
John Dirks Jr WTB/Trade Wanted - Weld Pro Star Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Robert Arco Help !!! Bilstein B12 Pro Kit - Bumpstop Or No ? 2007 - 2014 Shelby GT500 Tech 1
0 Expired Mcleod Super Street Pro T5 T45 Clutch Nib Drivetrain Parts 0
93TRANSAM Expired Arp Pro Studs New In Box 92-09 2v+4v Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
0 Expired Brand New Mcleod 96-04 Hydraulic Clutch Kit And Mcleod Street Pro T5 T45 Clutch - Central California Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
Jason 302 Pro M Fuel Pump Hanger....thumbs Up. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 80mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
T Setting For Shaker Pro Audio 2016 Mustang Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
S SOLD Ford Racing 24lb Injectors And Pro Flow 75mm Maf Engine and Power Adder 1
S SOLD Afe Pro Dry S 31-80179 Engine Air Filter - $50 Engine and Power Adder 0
S Suspension Installing Eibach Pro Kit Springs - This Has Sucked And Keeps Sucking Worse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Doug Nash SOLD Msd Pro-billet Street Distributor #8477 For 351c, 351m, 400, 429, 460, Classic Mustangs For Sale 2
A Swapped A Pro-m Maf From A 96 Gt Into My 91 Gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R 15 Gt With Shaker Pro Audio + Subwoffer..always On? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
TOOLOW91 SOLD Pro M 75mm Mass Air Meter Engine and Power Adder 0
M How Do You Launch Pandora On Pro Audio? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
LILCBRA Engine Pro Comp 24026 Intake Manifold 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 13
skiwesser11 Fel Pro 1250 Or 1262 ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
CarMichael Angelo And Some Say I Should Wear A Go-pro All The Time. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom