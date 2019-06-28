Location: Kenmore, WA Price: $1000 OBOHello everyone,I am selling my turbo kit from my SN95. It has never been used, only installed. I originally paid $4,800 for this kit back in 2004.There is some surface rust build up on the exhaust piping (possibly can see it in the pictures, but I can take more if requested).The kit comes with:Garrett T-64 turboTiAL 38mm wastegateExhaust piping from heads to a y-pipe just after the downpipe (around the middle of the transmission)Intercooler and piping as well as all clamps (I have some extra clamps and silicon couplers as well)I have included a picture of the kit installed to give a bit of an idea of the kit, but its current state is the picture on the ground.