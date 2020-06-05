Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT

So I've been meaning to get new tires and wheels for my 04 Mustang GT, and I wanted to turn it into a tribute car of the SVT Cobra R. I was thinking about getting the cobra style wheel with a squared setup of 265/40/18's all around. I haven't seen anyone do this before so I'm wondering if it would work if I was trying to make the tires flush with the fenders without sacrificing handling. I don't want any rub of course that's why I was wanting to go with 265's instead of 275's.



I also plan on getting lowering springs and getting the SVT Cobra R front bumper. I do have to worry about it being too low considering there's a sizable speed bump at where I work too so I'm trying to find a good balance. If anyone has some insight on what I could do or what it would look like, it would be much appreciated.