Serious Vibration On load, Off load, coasting

Hi all. I have a 1989 Mustang GT. It has developed a serious vibration but only under specific circumstances.



At highway speeds, 60+ mph. When I'm in gear, I place my foot on the gas pedal, the vibration happens for a moment and disappears. When I release the pedal, it does the same. If I'm in neutral, clutch in, or anything that seems to take the transmission out of the equation, it's constant, and pretty intense. I don't feel it in the steering wheel, but underneath of me, in the seat. I can hear it too.



In the past, I've had the driveshaft out for transmission issues, but I made sure it was tight. At least one broken u-joint was fixed as well during that time. I've also replaced the transmission crossmember within the last 4 years.



Is there anywhere based on these circumstances I should start my search?



Thanks!