Serious Vibration On load, Off load, coasting

T

TerraLR93

New Member
Feb 12, 2022
1
0
1
28
Bethlehem
Hi all. I have a 1989 Mustang GT. It has developed a serious vibration but only under specific circumstances.

At highway speeds, 60+ mph. When I'm in gear, I place my foot on the gas pedal, the vibration happens for a moment and disappears. When I release the pedal, it does the same. If I'm in neutral, clutch in, or anything that seems to take the transmission out of the equation, it's constant, and pretty intense. I don't feel it in the steering wheel, but underneath of me, in the seat. I can hear it too.

In the past, I've had the driveshaft out for transmission issues, but I made sure it was tight. At least one broken u-joint was fixed as well during that time. I've also replaced the transmission crossmember within the last 4 years.

Is there anywhere based on these circumstances I should start my search?

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1970machwon
Engine Bad vibration 3500 RPM+
Replies
26
Views
997
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
1970machwon
1970machwon
D
3.0L sounds like brush dragging from engine front
Replies
2
Views
192
The Welcome Wagon
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
Drivetrain Intermittent vibration
Replies
6
Views
697
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Deleted member 215073
D
A
Once and for all what kind of motor mounts rubber or poly?
Replies
34
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Habu135
Habu135
B
Please help, vibration issue (lots of details)
Replies
2
Views
720
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
blackyote_317
B
Top Bottom