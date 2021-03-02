Slightly Damp driver side carpet

91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Member
Feb 20, 2021
30
7
18
Nassau County: New York
Any ideas why the driver side carpet would be slightly damp after rain even when the car is covered with a waterproof cover as well as a tarp covering the windshield and the cowl vent? I’d have to run a hose when the weather is warmer but for now don’t understand why with basically 2 covers the floor is slightly damp.
PS: The floor pans are not rusted.
Any ideas would be appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bree
Sunroof delete
Replies
16
Views
632
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
9
SN95 Rain Getting In Passenger Side Floor
Replies
18
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
Franomania
New '93 Fox - Thoughts on re-paint - PICS
Replies
24
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Franomania
Franomania
D
Engine 94 5.0 strange oil leak
Replies
7
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
S197GT
Trying to fix the infamous water leak
Replies
1
Views
735
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Red_LX
Red_LX
Top Bottom