For Sale SN-95 OEM Intake W/ K&N Filter $75

I

i86hotdogs

Member
Apr 13, 2022
6
1
13
29
Cleveland
Recently installed a cold air intake in my Mustang, so I’m looking to get rid of the old stock set up. The K&N filter was bought back in April, and has less than 200 miles on it. Everything is there except for the MAF sensor which I am still using on my car. $75obo. Open to trades for other SN95 parts. Will ship. Local pickup is Cleveland, OH area.
 

Attachments

  • 293234909_5103897859720395_1328722028032325633_n.jpg
    293234909_5103897859720395_1328722028032325633_n.jpg
    135.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 296036465_5071147076330624_8947427753214914723_n.jpg
    296036465_5071147076330624_8947427753214914723_n.jpg
    105 KB · Views: 0
  • 296289653_5290813660967280_2267989294379524085_n.jpg
    296289653_5290813660967280_2267989294379524085_n.jpg
    122.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 296404898_3824284887695158_4565944389447316879_n.jpg
    296404898_3824284887695158_4565944389447316879_n.jpg
    140.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 296826654_5529449477076901_3449594725903685052_n.jpg
    296826654_5529449477076901_3449594725903685052_n.jpg
    123.9 KB · Views: 0

