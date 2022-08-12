i86hotdogs
Member
-
- Apr 13, 2022
-
- 6
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 29
Recently installed a cold air intake in my Mustang, so I’m looking to get rid of the old stock set up. The K&N filter was bought back in April, and has less than 200 miles on it. Everything is there except for the MAF sensor which I am still using on my car. $75obo. Open to trades for other SN95 parts. Will ship. Local pickup is Cleveland, OH area.
Attachments
-
293234909_5103897859720395_1328722028032325633_n.jpg135.4 KB · Views: 0
-
296036465_5071147076330624_8947427753214914723_n.jpg105 KB · Views: 0
-
296289653_5290813660967280_2267989294379524085_n.jpg122.5 KB · Views: 0
-
296404898_3824284887695158_4565944389447316879_n.jpg140.2 KB · Views: 0
-
296826654_5529449477076901_3449594725903685052_n.jpg123.9 KB · Views: 0