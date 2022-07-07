Alright guys this speedo not working is driving me crazy. Only owned this car a a few months. It’s an 88 GT manual. When we bought the car the speedo was changed to a 140. 2 previous owners ago the speedo stopped working. They left all the factory stuff just unhooked it and replaced it with a GPS unit. It worked great when we bought it. And if we are driving in in town where it picks up good. I’m the mountains not so well. So I decided to fix the org one. Removed GPS and hooked up old cable. No good. Ordered new cable, gear, servo, and reinstalled. Nope, still not working. My only guess as to what’s wrong may be the inner gear in trans. Before I go so far to drop trans. I wanted to ask if there is something that you have to change when swapping to a 140 cluster? Being I didn’t do it. I’m not sure what was changed. It bolts up in the org spot. The gauge meant for in the cluster great.

Is there anything else that you have to change in this swap to make it work?

What’s y’all’s thoughts on what it could be?



Thanks in advance.

Matt