Steering rack

Hey,
Bought a 87 Fox drag car to go racing with my kid before college. Has factory power steering rack. Loose and Leaky. I dont want the PS pump on belt drive anymore, and I dont need to to turn much either. Seems a manual rack would be best. Looking for opinions and tech advice. Maybe some thread links to this subject as Im sure Im not the first. I will continue to read through the site also.

Thanks
 

