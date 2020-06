It's also worth mentioning that Tuner Studio light is a FREE download. So if you are thinking about using it but are unsure you can download and play with the settings, load any tune files we post and gain some working knowledge about the software before you jump in head first.



Megalog viewer light is also FREE. You can view any data logs we post and see what the ecu is commanding. Getting comfortable with this program is like gold, the HD version can actually auto tune your car based on logs obtained while driving.

This is great when your at the track, you don't want to auto tune in tuner studio while blasting down the 1/4 mile, but just pull up the log and let it tune after the run.



I even have custom fields that anyone can program in to megalog viewer to get an estimated fwhp# based on your injector size vs duty cycle.