Hey yall long time no talkie talk lmfao



Was doing a rebuild and when I was torquing the last head stud nut and boom the threads let go. Happens to be a stud that goes into the front lower head bolt that goes into the water jacket.. I was wondering if anyone's used a helicoil in that spot and it held up to being torqued to spec. I kno I could just step up head stud size to 1/2 but I would like to avoid that if possible. And I don't think the shops in my area sell timecerts or whatever they are called. So I was wondering if anyone's used a helicoil and it worked?? If not that sucks. I do have another good block but I'd rather not have to disassemble the one I have setup already.. so hopefully peoples had success using a helicoil in that location.



Thanks in advance. Been awhile since I've posted. Wish I could say I'm glad to be back on stangnet but ya kno haha. Foxbody life.. lol