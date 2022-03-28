Engine Stripped head bolt in waterjacket

Hey yall long time no talkie talk lmfao

Was doing a rebuild and when I was torquing the last head stud nut and boom the threads let go. Happens to be a stud that goes into the front lower head bolt that goes into the water jacket.. I was wondering if anyone's used a helicoil in that spot and it held up to being torqued to spec. I kno I could just step up head stud size to 1/2 but I would like to avoid that if possible. And I don't think the shops in my area sell timecerts or whatever they are called. So I was wondering if anyone's used a helicoil and it worked?? If not that sucks. I do have another good block but I'd rather not have to disassemble the one I have setup already.. so hopefully peoples had success using a helicoil in that location.

Thanks in advance. Been awhile since I've posted. Wish I could say I'm glad to be back on stangnet but ya kno haha. Foxbody life.. lol
 

John Dirks Jr said:
Here's a good discussion on the topic. I like where one guy recommended even using a stud, at least in the position where the helicoil is. Heck, upgrade to stud in all holes for that matter.

Click to expand...
I've read that thread.. didn't answer my question or atleast I didn't see any response to if someone's used a helicoil or if it held torque. Alot of opinions in that post but zero info for answers
 
