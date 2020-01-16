Forced Induction Supercharger possible with AC and PS DELETE?

Cheapskate207

Cheapskate207

Member
Jan 12, 2020
18
17
13
28
Maine
I have always planned on boosting my car and had pretty much settled on a supercharger (vortech). Yesterday I bought a set of 42lb injectors off FB locally for a great deal (to have for future use). This got me thinking... will I even be able to run a supercharger with my current accessory setup? I'm only running the alternator and waterpump with a manual tensioner. I could switch back to a factory alternator bracket but I'm still not sure it would work with the lack of smog pump, AC, and PS. Does anyone have any experience with this? Below is a pic of my current setup. Thanks!
IMG_6560.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T 96 4.6 possible turbo or supercharger wat changes to motor to support SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 16
Marks89GT possible supercharger 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B T-Bird supercharger on a 95 5.0. IS IT POSSIBLE?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
B Is it possible to hide a supercharger in a 2000 mustang gt? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
T possible swap with supercharger SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
96 4.6 possible turbo or supercharger wat changes to motor to support
possible supercharger
T-Bird supercharger on a 95 5.0. IS IT POSSIBLE??
Is it possible to hide a supercharger in a 2000 mustang gt?
possible swap with supercharger
Top Bottom