I have always planned on boosting my car and had pretty much settled on a supercharger (vortech). Yesterday I bought a set of 42lb injectors off FB locally for a great deal (to have for future use). This got me thinking... will I even be able to run a supercharger with my current accessory setup? I'm only running the alternator and waterpump with a manual tensioner. I could switch back to a factory alternator bracket but I'm still not sure it would work with the lack of smog pump, AC, and PS. Does anyone have any experience with this? Below is a pic of my current setup. Thanks!