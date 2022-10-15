For Sale Suspension Techniques Sway Bar Set

Full Suspension Techniques/Bell Tech sway bar kit for a fox body. Never been used, missing end links. Rear sway bar was incorrectly welded on one side where it meets that square plate, so it's a touch off where it will not mount flush with the lower control arm on one side. Good for someone who can fix this on their own.

Please make me an offer. Local Pick Up only in the Los Angeles area.

