Sway Bar end link replacement parts

Replacing front sway bar end links for my 71 Mustang Mach1. Car came with 302 2V. I believe sway bar is original 3/4”. CJ pony parts and other sites show 2 types online but not not sure which to choose. I understand the difference in material but they appear different lengths but don’t give lengths. 1 is CJ pony part number EL2 thermo plastic and the other is 19-408 poly.
Which will best fit my vehicle?
