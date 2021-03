The t56 is over rated. The 6th gear is about the same. The new Tremec TKX is a better choice. No special driveshaft just 31 spline yoke, aluminum tko bell, 26 spline clutch friction plate, and grind spot weld from crossmember tubes and slide back. This is why I went with a built tko600 recently. Bob at Hanlon Motorsports treated me well. If you have questions I'd call them. They'll steer you in the right direction and keep you within your budget.