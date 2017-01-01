The Car Cover Thread - What You Got?

Hey folks. I just ordered a car cover for a $145 that I nearly paid $280 for a week ago.

They have nothing to do with me or Stangnet. I just thought it was a good deal.

They're at 50% off until midnight so I'm passing it along.

www.carautocovers.com

I just picked up one of their 5 layer covers for the new DD.

I will likely kill this thread once the sale expires.

p.s. I don't actually know if it's a good cover or not. I'll let ya know what I think when it arrives.


Edit: Thread title change and questions: What covers do you all have? How old is it and how is it holding up? What would you change?
 
I'll have to call the company. For Mustang trim options it only gives you two choices, either convertible 2 door or coupe 2 door. Makes me nervous. It's nice that they offer different amount of layers (2,3, & 5).
 
I may leave this up for a bit. It was short notice and the thought occurs to me that if enough are interested, we might be able to arrange a group purchase.

I've done one or two before and got a pretty good deal. Never hurts to email them to ask.
 
When I checked the site a few minutes ago it still shows that the sale is going. 50% off everything.
 
I'm reading reviews for their covers on their site and it's weird that 99% of their review are people from California dated Dec. 2016. Seems like fake reviews to me.
 
@Noobz347

I will not be ordering from this company. I base a lot of my internet purchases off of customer reviews. When I found reviews for these car covers on another site I kept seeing reviews that had something in common which is this...

"I bought a 5 layer car cover for 144.00 and it started deteriorating after 8 months."

"then after a few months starts to leave huge amounts of powder from the underliner ,cover is falling apart"

Also, check out BBB about this company too. Not so good.
 
Oh no. LOL

I'll let you know how it goes.

If it's anything like the research you've found, then I will help bury them.

I dunno if you guys know this... We get a metric CHITTON search hits here. :O_o:
 
Are these fitted covers?


My use is really just inside a garage to keep dust off, but I find my universal cover is just too loose in places and frequently touches the ground. Many years ago I had a fitted cover that was nice and tight and did not touch the ground, and looking to pick up another one just for dust prevention. Still, seems most fitted covers are $300+ or so.

I think I got this from American muscle for $150ish. Works fine, but I'd like fitted instead
IMG_8286.JPG




Looking for something like this without the $400+ price tag
http://www.weathertech.com/ford/1988/mustang/form-fit/car-cover-bodystyle-option/hatchback/car-cover-mirror/with2mirrorpockets/
 
Mustang5L5 said:
Are these fitted covers?
I'll let ya know when it arrives. It's SUPPOSED to be fitted and car specific. Some of the complaints I read, say "no".

The other complaint that I saw was about deterioration. Some as little as 8 months while others were more than 4 years. I didn't find anything that indicated what environmental conditions were for any of them.
 
