Tire size for "16 Pony wheels on '87-'90 Mustangs

9

Feb 23, 2013
17
0
1
45
From what I gather, Ford made changes to the wheel well/fender opening on later '91-'93 Foxes to accommodate the 16" Pony rims and their 225/55/16 tires. I've seen this cause rubbing issues if this combo is used on earlier '87-'90 GTs in the front. Switching to the slightly shorter 225/50/16s alleviates this. My question is, is this a specific early GT-only problem? Can the normal 225/55/16 tires be used on the '87-'90 LXs or, do they too, need the shorter 225/50/16 tires as well? This is for stock ride-height cars. Thanks for any insight.
 
I ran the pony wheels with the stock 225/55/15 on my ‘88 LX without issues. No rub even slightly lowered.

I later ran 245/50/16/ with only minor rub which was solved by installing the 91-93 rack limiters. The rub was on the inner fender liners at full lockZ

The difference in the fenders is ahead of the front wheels.
C916BB3E-B03E-4E82-A987-815D77602DBE.jpeg
 
