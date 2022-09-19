Tire size for "16 Pony wheels on '87-'90 Mustangs

From what I gather, Ford made changes to the wheel well/fender opening on later '91-'93 Foxes to accommodate the 16" Pony rims and their 225/55/16 tires. I've seen this cause rubbing issues if this combo is used on earlier '87-'90 GTs in the front. Switching to the slightly shorter 225/50/16s alleviates this. My question is, is this a specific early GT-only problem? Can the normal 225/55/16 tires be used on the '87-'90 LXs or, do they too, need the shorter 225/50/16 tires as well? This is for stock ride-height cars. Thanks for any insight.