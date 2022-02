ISO TorkTech Inlet Elbow for Magnuson superchargers. This part was designed to work on MP112 blowers and TVS1900s. But it also would bolt perfectly up to my MP90 Saleen Blower. Really would love to get one of these for my car while I'm in the process of swapping to a fresh stock long block and trans. If anyone has one or any leads of where I could find one, that would be awesome!