Turbo hook up, wastegate, manual controller, etc

I have connected a hose from the outlet of the turbo (pressure source) to the inlet of the manual boost controller.



Than from the outlet of the boost controller I connected a hose to the port nearest the chaise headers on a Turbosmart wastegate. I left the port farthest from the exhaust headers open to the atmosphere.



Am I correct so far?



Then where in the lines do I insert a T to send boost pressure to the gauge?



Thanks.