Turbo hook up, wastegate, manual controller, etc

J

JCullen

Member
Jan 2, 2020
39
2
8
74
Indiana
I have connected a hose from the outlet of the turbo (pressure source) to the inlet of the manual boost controller.

Than from the outlet of the boost controller I connected a hose to the port nearest the chaise headers on a Turbosmart wastegate. I left the port farthest from the exhaust headers open to the atmosphere.

Am I correct so far?

Then where in the lines do I insert a T to send boost pressure to the gauge?

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


J

JCullen

Member
Jan 2, 2020
39
2
8
74
Indiana
JCullen said:
I have connected a hose from the outlet of the turbo (pressure source) to the inlet of the manual boost controller.

Than from the outlet of the boost controller I connected a hose to the port nearest the chaise headers on a Turbosmart wastegate. I left the port farthest from the exhaust headers open to the atmosphere.

Am I correct so far?

Then where in the lines do I insert a T to send boost pressure to the gauge?

Thanks.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
paddyrk Fuel E85 conversion necessities Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T WTB/Trade Fox body turbo kit Engine and Power Adder 0
X 2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
KenneBell Turbo Motor Swap wiring, why hook one TFI wire to Crank 12V on starter solenoid? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
Similar threads
LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281
Fuel E85 conversion necessities
WTB/Trade Fox body turbo kit
2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap
Turbo Motor Swap wiring, why hook one TFI wire to Crank 12V on starter solenoid?
Top Bottom