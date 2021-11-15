2018 Rims on 1965 Mustang

Just thought I'd post this here. I was looking for some new rims and tires for my 1965. I ended up going with a set from a 2018 Mustang 4-cylinder eco-boost.

I needed 1" hub adapters (spacers) for the back

and

1" hub adapters PLUS an additional 5/16" spacer for the front.



The front would have cleared the upper control arm without the 5/16 if I put changed the wheel weight from the inner lip to a sticky one on the inside of the rim.

The rims are 7.5" wide, with 5.75" back spacing.



Hopefully I can help someone out.

The 347 ci stroker engine that I built made 451hp on the dyno and 440 lb/ft tq. I have the dyno sheets for that.





Also my mods are:



Front Suspension

-Scott Drake 1" Drop springs (Front)

-KYB Gas Shocks (Front)

-Coil Spring Saddle

-Strut Rod Bushings

-Sway Bar Bushings

-Scott Drake Lower Control Arms

-Scott Drake Steering Linkage kit



Rear Suspension

-KYB Gas Shocks (Rear)

-Leaf Spring Shackle Bushings

-U-Bolts

-CJ Pony 5 Leaf 2" Drop Leaf springs



Wiring

-Engine Wiring Harness (from firewall to engine)

-Alternator Harness

-Starter solenoid

-Ground Strap (Engine) and harness holders



Engine

-1989 Roller Block

-Magnafluxed, Bored .030, and .025 taken off the top to get zero deck

-Eagle forged 347 stroker crank (430234005400)

-Probe forged 14.2cc pistons (12354-030)

-Eagle forged 5140 I beam connecting rods

-MS590P main / CB1227P rod bearings

-Howards 222755-08 cam:

(Duration: 278/284

Lift: .533/.544

Lobe Sep: 108)

-Ford Roller Lifters

-AFR 165 heads:

(100% CNC Ported Combustion Chambers

100% CNC Ported Exhaust Ports

100% CNC Ported Intake Ports

Competition 5-angle Valve Job)

-Cometic C5909-027 Head Gaskets

-Comp Cams Magnum rockers

-TrickFlow 6/650 pushrods

-Edelbrock Torker 2 intake manifold

-Edelbrock Elite II Valve Covers

-Triple Y headers

-Assault 7qt Drag Oil Pan

-Ron Morris Adjustable Engine mounts

-3 Row 24" Champion Aluminum Radiator w/ Shroud

-2 x 12" Mishimoto Fans (2300 CFM) + Relay Kit



Fuel

-Fuel Sending Unit W/Return

-Fuel Tank

-Factory Style Reproduction Gas Cap

-FiTech Fuel Injection (Go EFI 4 Master Kit)



Body

-Hood Hinges

-Hood Springs

-LED Headlights

-17" Rims and tires from 2018 Mustang (235/55r17)



Transmission

-Master Overhaul: Kolene steel clutch plates, filter, gaskets, seals, fluid, torque converter, shift kit

***Good for up to 650 HP

-Shifter Bushings

-Transmission mount



Interior

-Gauge Assembly

-Mass Backed Carpet

-Headliner

-Kick Panels



It's for sale is anyone wants to buy it.... $22k